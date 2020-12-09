These 30 tech gift ideas can satisfy just about anyone on your holiday list

The alarm hasn't sounded yet, but admit it…you're starting to realize you're running out of time for holiday shopping.

With logistics this year, it already might be too late to get some gifts to certain places by the big day. But, there's a cheat here. All you've got to say is that there's something really cool coming, but it's not ready yet.

Of course, that means you've got to come through with something worthy of a delay. Thankfully, almost all 30 of these tech gifts available now are cool enough to buy you a little extra time. But don't wait too long! These gifts aren't going to be available forever.

Cameras

With its 2-meter cable, you can sneak the Sinji's waterproof lens and six powerful LED lights in to investigate anything from a blocked drain to a defective machine part. And, with the app, you can capture photos or record video that you can save right to your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

With the Instax Mini 8, you point and shoot. Then, the Instax pops out an actual instant image you can show off, hang on the fridge, give to friends, or enjoy as a keepsake. Unlike cellphone pics, this moment gets saved in physical form forever.

Music

Most Bluetooth speakers blast the music in just one direction, but the 12 watts and dual-bass double subwoofers of the HD7 project sound in a full 360-degree radius. It also sports 25 hours of playback time in its rechargeable battery, making it a killer on-the-go speaker.

The Powerbeats3 have users covered anywhere they go, with a 12-hour battery, durable sweat and water resistance, and dual-driver acoustics for a dynamic, wide-ranging sound. It's also got FastFuel capabilities, which gives you up to an hour of listening time on just a 5-minute charge.

The Sony digital noise-cancellation chip inside these over-ear headphones block all that ambient noise that ruins your listening experience. Along with 30 hours of battery life, these headphones also feature soft protein memory foam pads that reduce pressure on the ears for a comfy fit.

This 3-speed, belt-driven turntable spins vinyl like an old schooler, but with Bluetooth connectivity to allow for streaming music and even sync to a wireless speaker, this is not your Dad's record player. It still connects to other home stereo components – and with built-in speakers, it's still a serious one-man band.

Stay connected

Wrapped in flexible silicone sleeves and magnetic rings, this 3-foot cord actually organizes itself, coiling tightly so you never need ties or straps. It's also an engaging fidget device, so you can let the rings snap together, even while you're charging your Lightning-compatible devices.

This cable won't fall apart like those cheap alternatives, thanks to the flexible, tangle-resistant cloth fiber casing. Beyond taking care of all your syncing and charging needs, its extended 10-foot length can give you lots of options for connecting to other devices. And…you get 3 of 'em!

This pad serves up fast-charging power to all Qi-enabled devices right through their cases. The "sticky pad" helps make the connection easy, and the design of the pad also redirects any heat from the charge away from your device.

Lightweight and powerful, this charger actually has the timeless look of a stone. But, inside, this 4,000mAh-capacity charger is anything but a rock, dishing out wireless charging for any Qi-enabled device cable-free.

It's only an inch across, but this cube that can attach to your keychain is a beast. Among its eight foldout functions, it's got Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB adapters with gold-plated connectors, a built-in micro-SD card reader, and can even recharge your devices using a regular 9V battery.

The Hudly attaches under your desk or table and radiates wireless power, so you can charge up without an unattractive charger cluttering up your space. It's almost like the furniture itself is a charger, pushing power to all of your Qi-enabled devices, with no clutter or fuss.

Crafted from aircraft-grade materials, this keyboard can effectively turn your smartphone into a mini laptop. If you find yourself often in note-taking mode or composing long emails, this Bluetooth-compatible fold-up device is ready to give you 3 million keystrokes over its lifetime.

IzzBie essentially creates a private WiFi network just for you, with full web access to all your devices anywhere, all linking through your own home or office internet network. Even if you need a document on a protected private device, if it's part of your network, you can reach it from any location.

Fun gadgets

Want to light something you can't approach from underneath? Rather than burning yourself with a regular lighter, the Kickstarter-funded Dissim can produce a flame in the traditional upright position, or in its ingenious inverted, upside-down position, with an angled port to direct the flame.

Holding up to 10 keys in a sleek, travel-friendly sleeve, the KeySmart organizes brilliantly and conveniently. And, with the Tile Smart Location feature, you'll be able to find lost keys right through the KeySmart app.

This LED flashlight has a rotating swivel head so you can blast light at up to a 90-degree angle for a directed beam almost anywhere. Along with five different brightness modes, this light even has its own smart chip that remembers the last brightness level you used.

If you hate wasting paper, these are notebooks you can use over and over again. On its special synthetic pages, you can write down ideas, drawings, notes, and more with the Pilot FriXion pen, save them to the cloud, then use a damp cloth to wipe the pages clean for repeated use.

This 3D-printed lamp is an exact miniaturized replica of the Moon – until you light it up, that is. Then, this piece of art, crafted from high-quality NASA satellite images, can make the moon shine in 16 soothing colors. It's dimmable, rechargeable, wireless, child-safe, and mesmerizingly beautiful.

With its six-axis gyroscope, you get a super stable flight and easy controls for this high-strength, lightweight, durable, and even foldable drone. Of course, it's built for taking aerial images, so expect quality 4K wide-angle pictures and video that can even be transferred in real time.

Special gifts

The Actigun 2.0's sensors use artificial intelligence to gauge how your muscles are reacting to the percussive therapy, then adjust the strength to just what your body needs. With 20 different variable speeds, it's also got four interchangeable heads for just the right massage in just the right place.

It's a telescope – that records video. With 12x magnification, you can hone in on a target up to 3,000 feet away and take pictures or video with HD clarity and quality. It's also waterproof, anti-fog, anti-dust, and anti-shock, so this device is definitely ready for all your outdoor adventuring.

Using the high-tech, lightweight, portable Jamstik with its powerful app, you'll get a training process that helps make learning to play guitar easy. It's only 18 inches, so it's super portable, even though it feels like you're playing the real thing.

All you need is a set of drumsticks and the set of Freedrum sensors, and you can, realistically, recreate the sound of a 12-piece drum kit out of thin air. Put a pair of headphones on a young drummer and let 'em bash away. No one will even know they're playing while they learn.

This golf simulator is just like being out on the course. The app and sensor team up with your television to translate your actual golf swing right into the game. So, you get to feel like you're playing some of the world's greatest courses without ever leaving your home. You can also save $59 off the price of PhiGolf by entering the coupon code GOLF10 during checkout.

You can recreate the productivity of your dual-monitor setup at the office right on your laptop. This 1080p monitor attaches to your laptop to extend your desktop, or you can flip it around 180 degrees and use it as a fantastic presentation monitor. And when you use the code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout, you can save $69 off your price.

Just over 2 inches square and weighing under 8 ounces, the PIQO is like carrying an entire entertainment system in your pocket. It connects to virtually any device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as its 200 lumen bulb projects your videos or image onto any surface up to 20 feet across.

For the artist or decorator on your list, the Nix makes color-matching amazingly simple. From an existing color library of more than 100,000 brand name paints , as well as digital RGB, HEX, and CMYK colors, just scan any wall, fabric, dye, or other source, and you'll get a color match immediately.

This easy-to-use 3D printer is built for both kids and adults to design and print their own fully rendered toys. The app includes hundreds of toy options anyone can build with one-touch simplicity, or you can create your own. It's the perfect way to get kids into 3D printing at a beginner level.

This scooter is no toy – it's serious transportation. The spritely 250-watt motor can wind the Eris up to 14mph and carry a rider up to 12 miles – even up inclines. There are even three different modes for putting in as much, or as little, effort as you want. And, if you use the coupon code SCOOT40 at checkout, you can take $40 off the price of your own Eris.

Prices are subject to change.