Trump's delusional rage hits boiling point as all 50 states certify Biden win

Now that all 50 states plus DC have certified their election results, given Biden an easy victory, Trump is clinging to a fantastical Texas lawsuit as if it were a reality changing magic spell.

From CNN:

The states' certifications come as Trump has baselessly claimed that the election was rigged and sowed doubt about the outcome of the presidential race. Dozens of lawsuits challenging the results have been dismissed at the state and federal levels across the country since the November election.

Each state has different processes for certifying results, and some states certified their slate of presidential electors separately from state and local election results.

The next major step in the Electoral College process is the meeting of the electors, who are required by law to convene on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is December 14. The electors' votes are later transmitted to officials and counted in a joint session of Congress on January 6.