Watching this guy live code Frogger in Python is a great way to learn the language

I've long enjoyed Christian Thompson's Python tutorials on YouTube. He's an excellent instructor. Even better are his livestreaming coding sessions, where he programs games in real time. It's useful watching him encounter bugs and figure out how to fix them. Part 1 is above, part 2 is below:
