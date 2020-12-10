A list of Reddit users' best purchases of 2020

I enjoyed reading Reddit users' favorite purchases this year. Some highlights:

Chickens. "They eat weeds and table scraps. They give us eggs. They give us good compost. They are funny as all heck. They force me to go outside regularly. But the best part is they are really good for my family's mental health, just hanging out with them, which is especially needed this year." (I had six chickens and I agree with everything this person said. — Mark)

Inflatable stand-up paddleboard. "Being able to drive to a lake and paddle around on the water for a few hours really helped me get through this year."

The Libby app "I rent library books there to read on my kindle and it's awesome. Another good tip is if you can't finish a book before it's due back, you can just put your kindle on flight mode and the book will stay on it until you go back online." (I use Libby, too. It's great! — Mark)

"A massive cutting block from Ikea that lives on our counter for 14 dollars. We love it, even if Ikea performed some sort of jedi mind trick to get us to buy it (we came in for a desk)."

Bidet. "Little did I know what a great purchase it would actually turn out to be. Even without the pandemic, it's probably the best purchase I've ever made." and "It's completely ruined me. So much so that I'm contemplating buying a portable one to use when I have to use a bidet-less toilet."

Lasik. "Seriously I have not had a second where I have regretted it. It truly is life changing. People who just see naturally you have no idea how good you have it.?