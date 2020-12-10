Bitcoin has been on fire in 2020 – here's how to get your piece of the cryptocurrency pie

Have you seen how bitcoin is doing in 2020? You're forgiven if you've had other things on your mind this year that don't involve digital dollars, but it might be time to give it a little attention.

After downturns in 2019 and early 2020, bitcoin trading reversed course and took off like a rocket after the COVID-19 pandemic hit global financial markets hard. Since March, it's been on a tear, nearly tripling in value and up almost 90% since September alone.

Despite volatility and some scary downturns now and again, cryptocurrencies have shown an almost Michael Myers-esque knack for resurrection. With more traditional investments taking serious losses this year, savvy investors can start truly examining the long-term impact of crypto on a portfolio with the training found in The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle.

From a young investor looking toward the future, to a veteran trader hoping to open up their portfolio a little, these six courses featuring 22 hours of training will help demystify digital currencies, as well as explore other investment alternatives, like foreign exchanges and stock trading.

The complete package is led by instructor Bozhidar Bozhidarov, a full-time trader who learned the ups and downs of cryptocurrency the hard way. Now, with this training, he's imparting the pearls of his hard-earned wisdom to students.

The stage is set with The Complete Cryptocurrency Trading Course A to Z in 2021. Even if learners know nothing about digital currency, this introductory course lays out all the basics for knowing how to buy, sell, and start trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

With the fundamentals in place, it's time to talk strategy. That's where courses 2 Scalping/ Day Trading Strategies for Crypto/Forex/Stocks, Ultimate Success Strategy: Stock Trading and Bitcoin Trading, and The Complete Bitcoin/Cryptocurrencies Trading Course in 2020 take over, laying out practical guides for investing from a position of knowledge and power.

From two reliable methods for handling the market's ups and downs of day trading, to reading market indicators, to understanding your own investing strengths and weaknesses, these courses seek to make the unknowability of investing a little more knowable.

Once you've been working with cryptocurrencies for a while, the Technical Analysis: Professional Cryptocurrency Trading 2020 course works as your master class, helping more seasoned investors understand what they've been doing wrong and turn those mistakes upside-down.

A nearly $1,200 package of learning, The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle is on sale now for over 90% off at just $29.99.

