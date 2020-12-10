Can you tell which written languages are real?

Rain Noe of Core 77 posted a graphic with samples from 50 different written languages. Can you tell which ones are real and which ones were made up for movies or TV?

However, of these 50 scripts, five of them are contrived 20th Century creations. Two of them are shorthand-style phonetic alphabets designed for English; one of them is an ideographic writing system designed for international use, independent of any specific language; one of them was created for a sci-fi series, and one for a fantasy movie. Can you tell which are the five outliers?