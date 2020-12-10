Cartoonist Richard Corben, RIP (1940-2020)

I discovered the work of Richard Corben as a teenager in the 1970s in copies of Creepy, Eerie, and Vampirella. His distinctive airbrush style gave a sense of mass and volume to his characters, and I imagine every panel of art took many hours to complete. Corben died this week at the age of 80.

From CBR:

Richard Corben, one of the most accomplished horror and fantasy comic book artists of the 20th Century, passed away on December 2 at the age of 80, following heart surgery. The news was announced by his wife, Dona.

Best known for his work on the sci-fi/fantasy comic book magazine Heavy Metal, Corben's many accolades during his long career in comics is being inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 2012 and recently becoming one of the very few American comic book creators to win the prestigious Grand Prix de la ville d'Angoulême, awarded by the Angoulême International Comics Festival (the second-largest comic book festival in Europe).