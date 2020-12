When setting up characters in the newly released Cyberpunk 2077, players can choose from a variety of genitalia. Fortunately/unfortunately (take your your pick) some of the outfits allow people to air out their penises. Polygon assembled a gallery of some of the best/worst (take your pick) examples.

#cyberpunk2077 @CyberpunkGame noticed a glitch where female penis does not stay in pants in inventory screen. Or is it a feature? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1dmlyL6JcI — 🏳️‍⚧️Kimmi🏳️‍⚧️ (@Slinky_dangus) December 10, 2020

BROOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/UgvHhbVDGo — ChickieDaTendie | TOP 10% ON FALLGUYS 👑 (@ChickiesTendies) December 10, 2020

Breasts are sometimes exposed, too: