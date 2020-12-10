Elvis Costello and Iggy Pop in conversation with Rolling Stone

In this Rolling Stone interview, lightly moderated by Andy Greene, Elvis Costello and Iggy Pop reminisce about when they first met, what they discovered in each other's music, the genius of the Bowie/Eno Berlin records, how Kraftwerk strangely rocked, the "squeezed tea bag" phenomenon (the musical equivalent of when you squeeze the tea bag a second time to try and get a decent second cup out of it — and how popular music has that sad tendency, losing its flavor over time), the "5-year generations" of rock n' roll, and much more. A fun listen.

Image: YouTube