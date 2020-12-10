Face shields don't fully protect from "sneeze vortex rings," analysis finds

A group of scientists created a computer model of the airflow around someone wearing a face-shield — one of those see-through plastic visors you attach to your head.

They discovered that if you're wearing a face shield and someone with COVID-19 sneezes in front of you — and towards you — it creates "vortex rings" that carry virus particles up under the bottom of your mask.

Mind you, health-care professionals likely already know this. When they wear face-shields it is usually as only one in several layers of protection — they'll have an N95 mask covered by a surgical mask covered by a face-shield, if they're lucky enough to work for a health-care institution that has good gear.

But you do sometimes see civilians wearing face-shields while out shopping, with no mask on underneath, possibly under the apprehension that it'll stop COVID-1 — or maybe prevent their own exhalations from reaching the public? Either way, this research suggests what common sense might also: It won't work very well.

Their online paper is free in full here, and includes several cool animations worth checking out — here's a gif of the sneeze vortex hitting the face shield and wrapping underneath the bottom …

via GIPHY

The conclusion, from their paper: