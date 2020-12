I've always been a big fan of artist Brian Singer (aka Someguy). He came to my attention in 2000 with his wonderful The 1000 Journals Project.

In this 5-minute EMS film, Brian gives us a tour of his studio and explains his recent work. He is currently collecting dystopian paperback novels and incorporating them into art pieces that reflect the themes of the books. He's also deconstructing national flags and using the resulting thread in sculptural pieces.

Image: Screengrab