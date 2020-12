Joseph Medicine Crow was raised on a Montana reservation in the warrior tradition of his Crow forefathers. But during World War II he found himself applying those lessons in very different circumstances. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast, we'll describe Joseph's exploits in the war and how they helped to shape his future.

We'll also consider how to distinguish identical twins and puzzle over a physicist's beer.

Show notes

Please support us on Patreon!