Maker Update hosted by Becky Stern

Gareth Branwyn

Maker Update, Donald Bell's weekly showcase of inspiring projects, maker news, tips and tools remains one of my favorite DIY shows on YouTube.

Donald does a great job himself and he's been expanding the hosting team. Tyler Winegarner and Sophy Wong have frequent guest hosting stints and now he's added Becky Stern (Make:, Adafruit, Instructables) to the lineup. What a great crew.

In this installment, Becky presents such projects as a dog cooling bed, an electric sled that launches presents, a 3D printable hot wire foam cutting table, and more. Tips and tools include a set of 3D printable storyboard and thumbnail templates. Great stuff.