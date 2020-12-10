Makers build and fly a giant spaceship thing

The fine folks at FliteTest turned $50 of foam into an impressive large-scale model of a smaller flyer shaped like a futuristic space vehicle:

We took one of the flyers from the new FT STEM Project EZ Space Flight and went big. Wait, we didn't go big, we went MONSTER! Join us on our journey of discovery as we take a small plane that takes 20 minutes to build (if you're Josh Bixler) and scale up its size by SIX times to a plane that is 8ft (2.4m) long and takes three days to build. Perhaps our guess about the thrust-to-weight ratio was correct, and we chose the motors properly for a perfect maiden flight…or did we?!