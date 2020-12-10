Silversmith shows how he makes chains and bracelets by hand

YouTuber Made By Marv shows how he turns sterling silver wire into gorgeous handmade jewelry, like this Cuban link with an amethyst.
Here he makes a Figaro bracelet:
Check out his Instagram for the latest:
Image: YouTube / Made By Marv
