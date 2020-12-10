This Pennsylvanian winter cocktail is sweet, spicy, and possibly explosive

What could be more festive than a hot toddy infused with honey, spices, and citrus fruits? That's what boilo is, but unless you're from Pennsylvania, you've probably never heard of it.

While boilo's range is firmly in coal country, its origins lie over the Atlantic. Lithuanian immigrants coming to work in Pennsylvania's anthracite coal mines brought their krupnikas honey liqueur with them. Krupnikas does share some similarities with its coal-country cousin, such as its spice-and-honey flavoring and the fact that it's often whipped up at home for special occasions. But stateside, boilo-makers often use the drink as a canvas for creativity. Additions from mint to cranberries are fair game, though purists often butt heads over what constitutes authentic boilo.

You have to be careful making boilo, since it is cooked (hence the name) and the main ingredient is 101-proof Four Queens whiskey. Be sure to keep those two things separate in both time and space. Find the recipe for boilo, which requires an entire bottle of whiskey and only yields a little over three pints, at Gastro Obscura. Be careful warming up any leftovers.