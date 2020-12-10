Two puzzles with the cuts of each printed on the other

David Pescovitz

Artist and designer Michael Lexier created this curious object, "Two Puzzles," in which the image of one puzzle's cuts is printed on the other, and vice-versa.

"They look like two of the exact same puzzles, but are in fact different," Lexier writes on Instagram. "One is the image of the nine-piece puzzle foil-stamped on to the 16-piece die-cut puzzle and the other is the image of the 16-piece puzzle foil-stamped on to the nine piece die-cut puzzle."

An edition of 100, each puzzle is 4 x 5.5 inches.

If you're still confused, this image may help:

(via Kottke)