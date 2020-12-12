Combat stress with Apollo Neuro, the wearable that helps your body fight anxiety naturally

If you want to know the personal areas where people feel they need help or growth, look no further than the coursework adults take. In a report by respected online education provider Udemy, 2020 has seen some big changes in what Americans are learning, including a massive spike in those looking to better manage their own mental health.

Over the past year, the number of hours that learners spent on courses dealing with anxiety management was up a monumental 4,000 percent. Other soft skills courses that are seeing massive increases include resilience training, stress management, meditation, and mindfulness.

It's no surprise that the events of 2020 have prompted many to take stock and put a renewed focus on their emotional well-being. For those seeking that balance, Apollo Neuro is a new wearable equipped to not only identify when stress is pushing its way into your life, but actually push back.

Apollo Neuro is the brainchild of Drs. David Rabin and Greg Siegle, a pair of University of Pittsburgh researchers who learned that low frequency, inaudible sound waves could actually help a person react to stress differently — and the effects were actually measurable.

Those findings birthed Apollo Neuro, a wrist or ankle-worn band that monitors your central nervous system and can identify when your stress increases. When your body quickly produces adrenaline and instinctively preps you for a "fight or flight" response, Apollo Neuro kicks in, generating gentle vibrations that produce counter-hormones that turn "fight or flight" into "rest and digest."

The vibrations are read by your body as soothing, offering the same basic bodily response as when you get a warm hug during a rough time. The adrenaline recedes and your body resets back to a more balanced state, which allows you to take a breath, both physiologically and emotionally.

For those who suffer from chronic stress, PTSD, ADHD, or even sleep-related problems like insomnia, Apollo Neuro improves your heart rate variability (HRV), which is a significant biometric that impacts both mood and energy. It not only calms your nerves in just minutes, it actually helps train your body to replicate those beneficial physiological reactions to stress naturally. In essence, this wearable can actually help your body learn to deal better with stress all by itself.

Prices are subject to change.