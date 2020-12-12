These Cisco and CompTIA certification training courses chart a path to your IT career

Cybercrime is not only on the rise, but its global impact has become virtually incalculable. This year, digital thieves will cost the world economy over $1 trillion, according to a report compiled by security firm, McAfee, and the think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies. While those losses – a 50% rise over figures from just two years ago – are staggering, it represents only part of the damage done by cybertheft.

In addition to monetary and intellectual property losses, companies suffer system downtime and brand damage that led researchers to conclude that "cybercrime can harm public safety, undermine national security, and damage economies."

The same way young police officers join the force to stop crime, cybersecurity specialists enter the fight against the rising tide of online crime. The instruction found in The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle can get any student ready to step into the front lines of that critical fight.

Over eight courses covering almost 170 hours of in-depth material, this training will get students ready to take and pass exams from two of the most respected certification outlets in the industry: Cisco and CompTIA.

As the king of network systems, Cisco and its hallmark Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) training is a baseline qualification for many IT admin positions. The Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam course not only helps students learn how to configure Cisco routers and switches, but offers practical hands-on lab training on the way to a Cisco CCNA certification.

As the preeminent testing body for IT expertise, CompTIA is a force all its own. Over the courses included here, learners earn the background knowledge in several facets of IT management to achieve seven prime CompTIA certifications.

CompTIA IT Fundamentals ITF+, as well as CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and Core 2 open the training, getting students familiar with understanding basic operating systems, data storage, and sharing all the way to setting up and configuring a computer workstation, cloud operations, troubleshooting, and more.

Further CompTIA training in networking, security, and penetration testing protocols expand the learner's knowledge, preparing for CompTIA Network+, Security+, CySA+, and PenTest+ exams.

