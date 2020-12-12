These headphones, speakers, and more are perfect for the music lover on your list

For decades, music lovers have been one of the easiest groups of people to buy for each holiday season. Just find the newest advancement in tech that makes the music sound even better, make your purchase, and wrap it up. You're all set.

There might be a little more nuance than that but in this case, this collection of 20 awesome gift ideas for music fans is packed full of the best in headphones, speakers, and other assorted gadgets, all aimed at crafting a stellar listening experience. For the audiophile in your life, these are all guaranteed to make for a happy Christmas morning.

Headphones

They're Skullcandy's smallest wireless earbuds, but small definitely doesn't mean puny in this case. The noise-isolating design and three different sized silicone gels comfortably seal out ambient sound to keep your music pure. And, with the accompanying charging case, you'll get up to 10 hours of playback between plug-ins.

This 2020 CES Innovation Awards honoree brings the specs, housing built-in 6mm graphene drivers for powerful, deep bass and premium sound. These buds also are equipped with advanced Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, which dramatically enhances the stability and connection of these earbuds. They're also 100% IPX7 waterproof and SweatShield technology shielded to tackle all weather conditions.

Not many earphones come with their own customization options, but that might be why Marshall calls these EQ earphones the best in-ears model on the planet. Thanks to that EQ switch, you can get just the sound you want, from a warm, bass-heavy sound, to a brighter soundscape with emphasized mids and highs. Either way, you'll get performance that lives up to the Marshall name.

Crafted from premium materials, the Live 200s sport 8mm drivers for punchy bass reproduction, and 10 hours of battery life with a fast-charging power reservoir that can be refilled in just 2 hours. Users will also enjoy the easy 3-button remote, mic, and multi-point connection capabilities that allow seamless switching between devices.

The X5s were updated this year, now including a Bluetooth 5.0 chip for instant connectivity to any Apple or Android device. They also deliver clear, crisp stereo-quality sound via the advanced 8.2mm drivers. But these earbuds are great for active users, designed to make listening easier while exercising, traveling, or even just working.

These over-ear headphones deliver the Sony quality you'd expect. The 30mm drivers are engineered for today's bass-heavy tracks, with the added dash of Extra Bass technology for full, deep, resonating sound. Plus, a four-hour charge gives you up to 30 hours of continuous playback.

CNET called these sleek, compact headphones "excellent" – and we're not going to argue. Packed with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Qualcomm aptX audio technology, AAC hi-res transmission, and more, these headphones can go toe-to-toe with anybody. You get crystal-clear sound in an ultra-compact design with over 30 hours of playtime when you include the charging case.

While the 32mm drivers deliver the premium grade JBL Pure Bass sound with active noise-cancellation, these headphones are also built for travel. With their lightweight, compact design, they actually fold flat, so you can carry them in a bag, or even a suitcase, without taking up a ton of extra room. And, with just a 2-hour charge, you can get a full 12 hours of wireless music.

The Aonic 50s benefit from decades of Shure's production-quality sound engineering experience. The adjustable noise-cancellation lets users eliminate distractions for a truly immersive listening experience, while the environment mode allows the outside world to creep back in with the flip of a switch.

Speakers

Sure, it looks super old-timey, but that's the charm of this retro speaker that can still deliver on the music. It only weighs just over 10 ounces, and connects via Bluetooth at a range of up to 50 feet. You can also switch to radio mode to listen to your favorite local station, or use the slot for a TF/MicroSD card, and plug in and play your favorite playlists directly off the card.

Only 5 inches high, the Sound Spot can fit unobtrusively in any space. But, for a speaker this small, it comes with a surprisingly full, immersively rich sound. In addition to its portability and power, it also comes with tone control settings so your sound can be acoustically balanced to complement your specific musical taste.

Unlike many Bluetooth speakers, the Curve has a mic built right in for handling all your phone calls right through the unit. Its dual-sound drivers provide gorgeous clarity and deep, thumping bass, while the rechargeable battery offers up 10 hours of battery life. Lightweight, it's more than ready to travel for all your on-the-road listening needs.

The Rålis looks impressive – because it is. But, the added mass is accounted for through this speaker's big power, impressive bass, and a battery life that will take you over 20 hours on a single charge. The front and back speakers team up for a rich, multidirectional sound. And, it even houses a built-in power bank so you can recharge your phone on the fly.

It looks just like a classic Marshall amp – and even though it's only about a foot long, it sounds like one too. The Stanmore II is the most versatile speaker in the Marshall lineup, featuring advanced components for clean and precise audio, an app to fine-tune your specific sound, and it syncs with Alexa to offer hands-free voice command capabilities in addition to the amazing audio.

Cool tech

Named one of the best Bluetooth headphone amps ever tested by Forbes, this beast might change how you think about music via headphones. This amp supports all the top Bluetooth audio codecs, pushing a better quality of audio to your ear that actually enhances your sound, while blocking out background noise.

Put your records on…and we do mean records. This 3-speed, belt-driven turntable can handle all the old vinyl and boom it out over its built-in stereo speakers. But, it can also connect via Bluetooth to stream music from another device, or sync with another speaker for even bigger sound. It's the best of both past and future musical worlds.

The Senstroke turns virtually any object into a piece of a fully assembled drum kit. Created by drummers, sensors on the Senstroke drumsticks emulate the sound of a real drum element, whether you're playing on a coffee table, pillows, books, or anything else. It's ideal for both beginning drummers and those experienced bashers who want to get their practice in without lugging a drum kit around.

Here's how you get a guitar player started. This full-sized electric guitar comes with everything you need to play, including a starter-friendly 20-watt amp. The whole kit even comes with a digital tuner to make sure your axe is already primed to shred.

In case you don't want to carry a full-sized guitar around, how about the 18-inch, ultra-portable Jamstik instead? With a tactile D-pad and spring loaded strings, it feels and sounds just like playing the real thing. And, with the Jamstik app, you can not only see your fingers on the screen in real time, but pick up new chords and other instructions from their online lessons.

Sure, it's a musical instrument…but it's a lot more than that. This coil kit comes with precision-made components to put together your own oneTeslaTS, so you can use high voltage to not only play music, but shoot light bolts of up to 2 feet while you do it. If you want a mini theater while you perform, this is an instrument you really shouldn't overlook.

