This deep funk Hanukkah song is a holiday classic in the making

Many have tried and all have failed to create a proper holiday pop song for Hanukkah that is both educational and possesses a nasty bass line. Luckily for us, funk wizard Chaki Sklar has stepped in to fill this void with an ear worm called "How To Hanukkah". The video features a solo performance by Sklar in front of a delightful '80s infomercial-inspired backdrop. Tasteful use of cowbell and synth sound effects bookend a lesson on why and how the tradition of lighting the menorah began and what the prayer is all about.

Rumor has it that this song is a precursor to a star-studded holiday special in the vein of Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse that Sklar plans to release on Christmas. Follow him on Instagram to watch.