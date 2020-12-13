Agile, Scrum, Kanban, and more can become second nature after this project management training

"There are no small parts, only small actors." -Konstantin Stanislavski

In business, there are no small projects. There are only project managers who haven't embraced the full importance of crossing every 't' and dotting every 'i'. When major initiatives can ultimately dictate the success or failure of an entire business, it quickly becomes apparent which performers have the organizational talent and overall field vision to carry out big projects, and which ones just cross their fingers and hope for the best.

Over the course of The Project Management and Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle, aspiring PMs will learn out how to assess risk, build teams, establish timelines, allocate resources, and monitor progress, no matter how big (or small) the task.

This collection of nine courses centers around one of the most popular methodologies for project management, Agile, and its most widely-used framework, Scrum. Even if you've never heard the terms and don't understand what they mean, courses like Scrum Certification Prep and Agile Project Management break it all down, explaining the process for delivering even the most complex project on time, on-budget, and on par with everyone's expectations.

This bundle breaks down how to structure, staff, and oversee an Agile project, which focuses on short sprints of work, featuring high accountability, limiting waste, and plenty of communication. It guides learners through the entire project timeline step-by-step, letting students get a feel for managing real world Scrum projects without paying thousands of dollars in real-world training.

Course work explains how to guide software or another product through the development process, how to incorporate User Stories into a successful project, and exactly what it takes to make sure an entire team stays centered on an on-time delivery.

There's also a close examination of the Kanban method, which finds ultimate value in eliminating project waste for greater efficiency, and faster, more successful results.

