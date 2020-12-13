An online tour of the British Museum's current show, Tantra: Enlightenment to Revolution

In September, the British Museum launched a show, "Tantra: Enlightenment to Revolution." The purpose of the show is to demystify this very misunderstood Eastern philosophy and practice through its art, text, and cultural artifacts.

For those who can't make the trip, or don't want to risk the plague, Imma Ramos, the curator of the show, posted an online tour yesterday. Fascinating stuff, and for many I bet, a very different look at what Tantra is and what it has meant to generations in both the East and the West.



If you're in London and want to see the show, you can book (free) tickets to regulate limited numbers of museum patrons at a time. The show runs through Jan. 24, 2021.

Image: Screengrab