Enjoy Green Monday savings on everything to make your home office the best it can be

Maybe you're eyeing a return to the office next year. Or, maybe you think this 2020 work-from-home thing might be your work-space for the foreseeable future. Either way, the past nine months might have exposed some holes in your home office process.

Your tech might need an upgrade. Your WiFi might be a little spotty. Even the desk or chair you're using could be causing some new aches and pains that they shouldn't. No matter the reason, Green Monday is here with deals on some work-from home-essentials that could make all the difference.

Hardware

The Trio lets you turn a normal laptop into a multi-screen productivity-inducing monster. The Trio attaches to the back of your laptop screen, then slides out to offer an extended desktop second screen that can boost your efficiency by up to 50%. It also works with Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices too.

Nothing will juice up your workday like a new MacBook Pro. This refurbished model is certified to run just like it was brand new, featuring a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 13.3" display. For the day-to-day work grind, it'll have your back.

Accessories

You can take your Apple experience to the next level with a wireless Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard upgrade. The Magic Mouse 2 tracks easier and rolls with less resistance thanks to its optimized design. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery also runs for about a month before you need to recharge. Meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard has a similar battery life, as well as an extended layout with a numeric keypad, and a stable scissor mechanism under each key for quieter typing.

The ergonomic design of this mouse supports your hand in a neutral position and reduces the rotation in your lower arm that happens in normal mice that can lead to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome pain. There's even a cool light-emitting edge to make sure it never gets lost in the dark.

Here's an innovative answer for what to do when you fill up all the outlets in your surge protector. Just add another module. The modular design of the Stack includes 6 US AC outlets that feed power while protecting your devices from electrical surges. And, you can plug in a USB charging block as well – or just keep adding more modules to your ever-growing stack.

It looks like a regular mouse pad, but inside, the built-in 10-watt wireless charger is ready to get your Qi-enabled smartphone back to full strength in no time. Compatible with all phone cases for phones that accommodate wireless charging, it's also got a sticky spot so you always know right where to position your phone or other device for an effective charge.

Keep a wireless charger on your desk that actually has some style to it. This ultimate charging station can wirelessly juice up to three devices at once while you plug in a fourth. Plus, it's made of finished wood and leather with dock areas for a wallet, keys, and other desk essentials for a high-class look.

Everybody has a light on their desk. However, this Marangoni light is all about sophisticated modern design that also looks strikingly cool. Just let the two magnetic spheres pull each together, and the light clicks on. Break the pull – and the light goes out. It'll fascinate all your visitors, guaranteed.

Peripherals

At a voluminous 4TBs, this hard drive isn't just storage – it's a freakin' warehouse. This drive is not only blisteringly fast with a read speed up to 160 MB/s, but all your data is protected with AES-XTS 256-bit encryption and even PIN authentication. You can set up to a 15-digit PIN code that'll keep everyone out except you.

With up to 30 hours of battery life, these are a pair of headphones that will stick with you throughout your work day. It's also got a nifty Sony digital noise-cancellation chip inside, screening out all ambient sound that could disrupt your workflow. They also fold up for easy carrying, with soft protein memory foam ear pads that feel great, even during long sessions.

Blue light that emits from computers and device screens can absolutely wreck your sleep patterns. Featuring CR-39 lenses, the Swannies block that harmful blue light, eliminating the symptoms of digital eye strain, including dry, sore eyes and headaches. Strong and lightweight, they look pretty snazzy too.

WiFi

Home smart assistants are now available for under $20. The Google Home Mini packs all the features of the entire Google ecosystem into this one tiny helper. Just say "Hey, Google" and you can ask questions, play music, get news and weather updates, make phone calls, and stay in touch with the world around you.

Google's entry into the home router market was a game-changer. This whole-home mesh system covers homes up to 1,500 sq. ft., with a router capable of up to 1,200MBps speeds for seamless and fast connectivity. With this system, you'll be part of what CNET called "the best way to blanket your entire home with WiFi."

Desks and chairs

This laptop desk makes sure you're never balancing your laptop on your actual lap again. You can use it to work on a laptop or even to do some reading. This sturdy, yet comfortable stand has space for everything from holders for your tablet, pen, and phone to a cushioned wrist pad that protects your hands, while making sure your computer doesn't slip out of place.

If you want the advantages of a standing desk, but you aren't ready to buy a whole new desk, the Mount-It is your compromise. This converter fits to virtually any desk and adjusts its height for sitting and standing positions with a simple gas spring system. At almost three feet across, it's even big enough to hold a pair of monitors.

While converters are fine, this standing desk is the real deal. In less than 10 seconds, the press of a button helps you set the EC1 to the exact position that works for you. With a resounding 4.85 out of 5-star rating from more than 100 Amazon reviews, this sturdy, reliable steel-framed desk will help you stay active throughout your day and stay in better shape.

The chair is the heart of any workstation – and this ergonomically designed comfort palace is a Cadillac. It's full of adjustment options, with flexible heights and depths, armrests that can be moved, and a neck support headrest so you can lean all the way back and feel secure. Set it just right for perfect posture, and you can eliminate those lingering back or neck pains you hate.

Of course, even an old chair can get some rehab with a gel cushion like this. Designed to support your body and relieve your tailbone or back pain, the silicone honeycomb design allows air circulation throughout the cushion, allowing your lower body to stay cool. And, unlike cheap cushions that get beaten down, the Intelli-gel material always snaps back into its original shape.

Who needs a personal trainer? This exercise bike, with multiple adjustable tension settings, can help you build up your cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength right at your desk. Along with safe and stable construction, as well as a monitor for tracking your progress, the whole unit even fits right under your desk when you aren't using it.

