Hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina, frantic parents beg authorities to save boys abducted by gunmen

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari says in a statement that the military has located kidnappers who abducted an hundreds boys from a school in Katsina state. The statement issued Saturday says the Nigerian military found the gunmen in a forest, then exchanged fire with them, backed by air support.

From Reuters:

The gang, armed with AK-47s, stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, police and locals said. A parent and school employee told Reuters that roughly half of the school's 800 students were missing.



In the statement, Buhari condemned the attack in his home state. Police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped and missing.

More here from Reuters, also, a second report that focuses on the anguished and frustrated parents of the missing boys, who say the government hasn't contacted them, and isn't doing enough to find their children: Parents pray for hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina

(Screenshot: Reuters video)

18-year-old Musa told @McKenzieCNN he was terrified by the loud sounds of gunfire during the #Nigeria school attack in #Katsina He and a few of his classmates jumped out of the windows, and ran into a nearby forest — they were bare foot. They have had to sleep the night there. pic.twitter.com/TWTkm53RUR — Robyn Curnow (@RobynCurnowCNN) December 13, 2020

"On Friday evening, armed men attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria.



According to unconfirmed reports, hundreds of students are still unaccounted for." @MariePierre_P https://t.co/KubfiGIbnz — UNICEF Media (@UNICEFmedia) December 13, 2020

Attacks on schools are a violation of children's rights. UNICEF condemns the recent attack on the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northwest Nigeria.

Read the statement by UNICEF WCA Regional Director, @MariePierre_P.https://t.co/WCdkuPwaC3 — UNICEF Africa (@UNICEFAfrica) December 13, 2020