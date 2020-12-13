Hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina, frantic parents beg authorities to save boys abducted by gunmen

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari says in a statement that the military has located kidnappers who abducted an hundreds boys from a school in Katsina state. The statement issued Saturday says the Nigerian military found the gunmen in a forest, then exchanged fire with them, backed by air support.
From Reuters:
The gang, armed with AK-47s, stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, police and locals said. A parent and school employee told Reuters that roughly half of the school's 800 students were missing.
In the statement, Buhari condemned the attack in his home state. Police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped and missing.
More here from Reuters, also, a second report that focuses on the anguished and frustrated parents of the missing boys, who say the government hasn't contacted them, and isn't doing enough to find their children: Parents pray for hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina
(Screenshot: Reuters video)