One of the things I've enjoyed about isolation media during COVID has been watching British New Wave pop star, Toyah, and her husband, the King Crimson, Robert Fripp, streaming music, fun, and high weirdness from their home.

It's been great to see Robert coming out of his often dour, waist-coated shell. This is a couple who are clearly having fun together and giving zero fucks about what other people think. Robert danced around their back garden in a bee suit, for COVID sake!

Image: YouTube