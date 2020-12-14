California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urges court to force Amazon to comply with coronavirus labor probe

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked a court on Monday to compel Amazon.com to comply with outstanding subpoenas for a state investigation into Amazon's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact on warehouse workers.

From Reuters:

The petition, filed with the Sacramento County Superior Court, accused Amazon of failing to adequately follow the state's information requests as part of an investigation into the company's coronavirus protocols and status of COVID-19 cases at its California facilities.

"Amazon has delayed responding adequately to our investigative requests long enough," Becerra, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to serve as U.S. secretary of health and human services, said in the petition.

The subpoenas seek information about Amazon's sick-leave policies, sanitation measures and data about the spread of the virus at the company's California warehouses, the petition said.