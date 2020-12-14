California fines Uber for not cooperating with sexual assault and harassment investigation

Uber was fined $59 million Monday for failing to provide the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) with information on a number of sexual assault and harassment claims. Reuters reports that Uber's permit to operate in California could be suspended if it fails to pay the penalty within 30 days, according to the CPUC ruling which you can read here [PDF].

Reuters:

The administrative judge last year ordered Uber to answer questions regarding a safety report it released in 2019, which contained details of sexual assault cases that had occurred in the United States during 2017, 2018 and 2019 on trips taken using its ride-hailing platform. "The CPUC has been insistent in its demands that we release the full names and contact information of sexual assault survivors without their consent," Uber said in a statement. "We opposed this shocking violation of privacy, alongside many victims' rights advocates."

