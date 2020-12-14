Check out these 20 Green Monday deals on stuff for your car or truck

Green Monday isn't just a time for finishing off your holiday purchases. It's a time to cast an eye toward 2021 and pick up a few needed essentials you might have been putting off up until now.

Maintenance

Scraping away ice on your windshield is nobody's favorite winter task. Made from military-grade double-waterproof reinforced oxford polyester, this cover keeps your windshield free of ice, snow, and frost even in the worst winter weather. It's also got anti-theft wings that secure into your car doors to make sure it always stays in place.

If you get into trouble on the road, this is the kind of Swiss Army knife tool you'll need. It's got an LED flashlight, a red SOS light, an emergency seatbelt cutter, a glass breaker, and a portable 2,200mAh power battery in its compact frame. From signaling for help to recharging your phone, the tool can get you out of some serious jams.

Sync it up to your smartphone and this portable vehicle testing tool can run your car or truck through a complete diagnostic. Identify car trouble, diagnose the severity of problems, understand fault codes, and come up with solutions, all through the Thinkcar. Plus, you're connected to a community of car enthusiasts and experts who can help you out, even if you're in the middle of a vehicle emergency.

Bad tire pressure can do a lot more damage, and be a lot more dangerous than you'd ever imagine. The Fobo Bike 2 monitors tire pressure in real time while riding, and detects leaks when air pressure edges outside your set range. It also serves riders with instant audio, haptic, and text alerts on a smartphone, smartwatch, or Bluetooth headset whenever it detects a problem.

A Best of CES Editors Choice two years in a row from Innovation and Tech Today, this lifesaver is capable of jumping a vehicle battery back to life, even if you don't have another vehicle to help. This powerful 27,000mWh starter can juice up engines in most cars, trucks, boats, ATVs, and more. There's also an all-purpose LED flashlight with a 500-foot reach, and, it'll even charge your low-powered devices with no problem.

Charging aids

This universally compatible unit attaches to virtually any vehicle air vent, while wirelessly feeding your Qi-enabled device with power. It even charges while your phone is in use. The mount securely grips most phone models and with the swivel ball joint, and can be directed toward the driver to offer safe hands-free directions or other information.

With more than two people in the car, the battle often turns to who gets to use a dashboard battery charger. With this hub, two front-seat occupants can plug in for patented SmartSpeed fast charging power to their devices – and a shareable 4-port extender snakes into the back seat, offering plugins to suit everybody's needs.

Stick it on your air vent, dashboard, or windshield, while this charging mount wirelessly delivers 10 watts of charging power. The non-scratch silicone arms keep a device locked in place safely. Plus, the built-in infrared motion sensor lets you attach or remove your phone from this mount's grip easily with just one hand.

Cameras

This dash cam sees everything so you miss nothing. The wide-angle lens and 360-degree rotation captures it all in 1080p resolution HD image quality, saves important videos, and even lets you access video through the phone app via built-in WiFi.

This model from Rexing shoots both forward-facing and cabin video for 1080p footage of your car's interior, as well as the road ahead. The GPS logger marks time, location, and even your speed data in the event of a crash. This unit also includes an advanced driver assistance system that will alert the driver if they move out of their lane or edge too close to another vehicle.

Just hook these sensors to the back of your car or truck, sync 'em to the FenSens app, and you'll get audio and visual alerts as you back up if you're in danger of hitting another car or object. Both are also solar powered, install in minutes without difficult wiring, and both are weatherproof, so they stay charged and functional day after day, month after month.

While the parking sensor gives you a visual representation when something is behind your vehicle, the backup camera actually shows it to you in clear 1080p HD video. In fact, it serves up both front and rear camera views with a live stream video right to your phone.

And more…

If you want to turn your car or truck into a smart car or truck, this kit is a way to make that happen. The Power Cup connects to your vehicle stereo via Bluetooth so you can stream music, take calls hands-free, or charge up to 4 devices at once. This convenient little attachment is a great way to centralize all your smart operations easily in one unit.

You won't have to go to the carwash to vacuum your vehicle anymore if you've got this handy helper. This portable cleaner is packing 5,000Pa of suction power, enough to make sure no dust or debris ever survives your purge. There's even a flat mouth attachment to get in between seats and down into crevices, as well as a brush nozzle for pesky removables, like pet hair, in carpeted areas.

When your vehicle starts smelling funky, this purifier and ionizer can quickly turn that around. Scrubbing the air with up to 5.6 million negative ion concentrations, you get a cleaner breathing environment, devoid of smoke, pet odor, food smells, and more. There's even quick charge USB 3.0 capability, so you can charge smart devices up to 4 times faster than through conventional charging.

