Cleveland baseball team no longer to be called 'Indians'

The name "Indians" for Cleveland's baseball team joins former mascot "Chief Wahoo" in the 'retired' category.

ESPN:

The Cleveland Indians plan to drop the nickname they have used for more than a century, becoming the latest professional sports franchise to shed its Native American imagery amid accusations that its use is racist, two sources familiar with the decision confirmed to ESPN.

The organization is expected to announce the change this week, sources said, continuing a years-long process in which it abandoned its Chief Wahoo logo and committed to exploring a new nickname, as well.