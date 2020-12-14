From programming, to stocks, to playing the piano, these training packages are all an extra 20% off

You probably had some grand visions about all the new skills you were going to learn this year with all that extra time on your hands while cooped up in the house. But, if you're like the overwhelming majority of us, you were lucky if you completed one of those tasks. Instead, you scrolled through Facebook, watched Tiger King, and generally wasted away the hours.

However, we're not here to throw stones. Instead, you can enlist the benefits of Green Monday savings to help right some of your time-management wrongs. We've assembled 10 different self-improvement training packages that are now not only on sale, but they're also available with an extra 20% off. Just enter the promo code GREEN20 during checkout to get the additional savings.

Learning to code is a fundamental skill that's now part of every child's school years. This 27-course bundle, featuring more than 270 hours of training, makes sure you won't be left behind. Courses here lead students through understanding fundamentals like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as basic web development before moving to more complex operations like using Python and Django, building apps with Swift UI, data science and machine learning, and more.

Learning Microsoft Excel isn't just about learning spreadsheets anymore – it's the start to a true understanding of data analysis and computer science. This six-course collection starts at the beginning, with Excel basics, before advancing to pivot tables, data visualizations, and even programming Excel functions for your own data analysis using Excel's own programming language.

14 courses. Over 300 hours of learning. By the time you're finished with this massive package of training, you'll have the IT foundation in all the most critical information technology fields, including cloud management, security, networking, and more. And, all of this training is aimed toward passing CompTIA certification exams, a pinnacle credential for any IT pro.

White hat hackers are on the frontlines in the war of cyberterrorism – and over this 10-course collection, you'll learn the skills to join those ranks. Top instructors walk you through all facets of 2020 web security as you learn the skills to identify, fix, and secure holes in networked systems that evil forces exploit.

The single-board Raspberry Pi micro-computer is now the tech brain inside all sorts of amazing DIY electronics innovations. These 15 courses explain it all, from understanding what the Pi can do, to integrating it with other technology like Arduino components, to ultimately creating your own Pi-based projects. If you never thought you could create a smart dustbin, your own GPS tracking system, or a web-enabled security camera, you will after this training.

Understanding Google Analytics is how business pros truly understand what works and what doesn't, in all their web operations. Over five courses, learners dig into all the information that Google Analytics holds about your website, what it really means about your business' effectiveness online, and how to take actionable steps toward being a digital marketing whiz.

Playing the piano is more than sitting down and poking out Chopsticks. This bundle with 10 courses not only helps students go from novice, first-time players to becoming advanced pianists, it's also heavily invested in helping students understand music as well. Reading music, composing melodies, advancing chord progressions, and even learning to play by ear are all part of the experience.

Intelligence is one thing, but advanced business leaders will tell you that emotional intelligence is even more valuable. This collection of 10 courses helps develop that understanding by improving your self-awareness, better identifying positive and negative personality traits, developing empathy, and more. By the time you're done, you'll understand co-workers, clients, and even yourself better.

If Wall Street seems impenetrable, it won't after this seven-course package. This training lays out how stock trading and investing really work, from high-pressure day trading through how to spot proven economic trends – and make money. Sure, you have no idea what a Fibonacci indicator is now, but it won't be a mystery for long.

Over eight courses and more than 80 hours of training, advanced mathematics, and how to apply them, in everyday life will become clear. Even if you bombed in high school math, this learning will help you understand calculus, number theory, statistics, and even the foundations of machine learning and artificial intelligence programming.

