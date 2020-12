In The New Yorker, Alex Ross writes that Hitler's bunker rant—as immortalized in film by Bruno Ganz in the 2004 movie The Downfall—probably never happened. The subtitled parodies of the scene offer absurd comic closure to the story of Hitler's downfall, but Ross says that the legendary tirade is only weakly attested to in primary sources.

Well, I decided to fire up Premiere Pro and see what Hitler makes of this nonsense.