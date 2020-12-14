Lego Certified Professional Jumpei Mitsui brought Hokusai's iconic ukiyo-e woodblock print "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" (c. 1829-1833) into the Lego realm. Marvel at this incredible work in Osaka's Hankyu Brick Museum.
Iconic Japanese woodblock print "The Great Wave" recreated in Lego
