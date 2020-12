Senator Lindsey Graham says the biggest "threats to conservatism" are election officials making it easier for people to vote, and social media companies cracking down on disinformation.

Video from Fox News, shared by Andrew Feinberg.

Lindsey Graham says the biggest "threats to conservatism" are election officials making it easier for people to vote and social media companies cracking down on disinformation. pic.twitter.com/MIOX68Ye2A — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 15, 2020

Earlier today, Sen. Graham was also at it with his shenanigans.