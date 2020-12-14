Stephen Miller says pro-Trump "alternate slate of electors" will submit their votes to congress

Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says "an alternative" group of electors is also voting today:



"As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020

Trump campaign advisor Stephen Miller went on Fox News to announce, "As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress." What will alternate members of an alternate Congress do about it? Will Trump get elected as Alternate President of the Alternate States of America?