Trump campaign advisor Stephen Miller went on Fox News to announce, "As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress." What will alternate members of an alternate Congress do about it? Will Trump get elected as Alternate President of the Alternate States of America?
Stephen Miller says pro-Trump "alternate slate of electors" will submit their votes to congress
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 5 COMMENTS
- alternate reality
49 Boxes: a most incredible shared experience
Michael Borys' magical participatory experience is art, and puzzles, and story, and music—and so much more. READ THE REST
Check out these 20 Green Monday deals on stuff for your car or truck
Green Monday isn't just a time for finishing off your holiday purchases. It's a time to cast an eye toward 2021 and pick up a few needed essentials you might have been putting off up until now. And, if there's anything that's likely been neglected in 2020, it's your poor vehicle. It's probably still humping… READ THE REST
Agile, Scrum, Kanban, and more can become second nature after this project management training
"There are no small parts, only small actors." -Konstantin Stanislavski In business, there are no small projects. There are only project managers who haven't embraced the full importance of crossing every 't' and dotting every 'i'. When major initiatives can ultimately dictate the success or failure of an entire business, it quickly becomes apparent which… READ THE REST
Get these awesome apps and software packages with an extra Green Monday discount
No sooner are consumers getting used to Cyber Monday than holiday shoppers are now being presented with another retailer-driven hot day: Green Monday. It's actually been around for almost 20 years, but for those unfamiliar, Green Monday is the second Monday in December. It's also traditionally the biggest online shopping day in December and one… READ THE REST