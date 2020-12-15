Of all the Chuck Wagon dog food commercials, this one from 1976 is my favorite. It starts with a dog peacefully resting on a living room rug. Suddenly a tiny horse-drawn covered wagon charges out of the television set and heads straight for the dining room table, skidding across the slippery wooden floor, bumping into chair legs. The driver's raucous hooting draws attention and the excited dog gives chase as the wagon makes a circuit of the room and heads back into the television set, leaving the dog confused and despondent. The special effects are excellent for the era, but the plot raises the question – what purpose did the wagon driver have in taking a trip around the room other than to torment the poor dog?
Before Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit there was Chuck Wagon
