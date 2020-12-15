City of Chicago doesn't want you to see video of cops raiding wrong house, humiliating naked woman

Over a dozen Chicago police officers bashed down the door of the wrong house and found an innocent unclothed black woman standing inside. They immediately handcuffed her but didn't bother to cover her with a blanket, choosing instead to either ignore her or gawk at her as they screamed and waved guns around. The woman told the cops 43 times they had the wrong house. After 20 minutes, the cops realize they had the wrong house and removed her handcuffs. They tried to fix the door they destroyed, but when they found it to be beyond repair, they leaned an ironing board against it.

When the City of Chicago learned that CBS 2 had bodycam footage of the botched raid, they tried to stop the channel from broadcasting it. CBS 2 played the tape anyway.

Yesterday, after learning that CBS 2 had obtained the footage and was planning on airing it that night, the city of Chicago filed a motion to enjoin CBS 2 from running it, arguing it would violate the confidentiality order. The federal judge in Young's case rejected the motion on the grounds that CBS 2 was not a party to the case and not subject to the order. CBS 2's investigation shows that the raid on Young's home was completely avoidable if Chicago police had done the bare minimum to vet the information on the search warrant. The warrant was based on a tip from a confidential informant, who had provided the wrong address for a man suspected of having an illegal gun. The suspect lived next door to Young.

The woman has hired a lawyer. He said that if the cops had raided the wrong house in one of Chicago's affluent neighborhoods and found a naked white woman inside, the bodycam footage would have told a much different story.