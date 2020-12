• "The PIC is urging the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home"

The Presidential Inauguration Committee of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris released a statement today telling their supporters to please watch the inauguration from home, and please don't travel, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in America.

More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.