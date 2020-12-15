Pepsi's deadly "Number Fever" campaign

In the 1990s Pepsi ran a promotion in the Philippines that gave people the chance to win cash prizes if the three-digit number printed on the inside of a Pepsi bottle cap matched the number announced on national television. The campaign resulted in a massive increase in Pepsi sales, and it's estimated that half the people in the Philippines participated.

Hysteria over the game led to "murder in the streets," says writer Jeff Maysh, who wrote the feature article in Bloomberg, "Number Fever: The Pepsi Contest That Became a Deadly Fiasco."

Number Fever flew off the rails when "349" was announced on TV as the winning number. The problem was that 349 had been previously declared a nonwinning number earlier in the campaign. Hundreds of thousands of 349 bottle caps were floating around (Pepsi had printed over 600,000), and so countless people assumed they'd suddenly become millionaires. Pepsi refused to honor the prizes and people rioted, resulting in deaths and injuries.

From Maysh's piece: