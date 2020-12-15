Watch a delightful Smokey Robinson mispronounce Chanukkah as Cha-Noo-Ka.

Hey @jeffjacobson – in the spirit of 2020, I'm gonna need a do-over! Please DM your mother's phone number so we can try this again 😆 https://t.co/4E87elQkD8 — Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) December 15, 2020

Motown legend Smokey Robinson recorded an unintentionally funny personal video message for a woman whose son made the Cameo request as a surprise for his mom who apparently grew up near the singer. Given that the "guttural Ch" in Chanukkah isn't a typical sound in English, and Smokey was clearly reading from a cue card, his error really isn't a big deal and the way he handled it is lovely.

"In the spirit of 2020, I'm gonna need a do-over!," Robinson tweeted along with the original video. "Please DM your mother's phone number so we can try this again."

Gil Kaufman writes in Billboard:

In another twist, Jeff responded to Smokey's offer in the most gracious way possible. "By the way, @smokeyrobinson can pronounce it any way he damn well pleases," wrote Jeff before Smokey's offer. "He is a true legend whose music has been with me since birth. His kindness and generosity of spirit has already made this most-unusual 2020 Chanukah one of my family's most memorable. Also, my mom says hi." And, by the way, Jeff said he's happy to set up a second effort, but, to be fair, "Smokey but you owe her and us nothing. We love you!" Now that is truly a Chanookah miracle.

