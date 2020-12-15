Apparently unwilling to accept that Michigan voters chose Biden for president, a group of Republicans unsuccessfully tried to enter the Capitol with a batch of fake electoral votes for Trump. In the video, you can see their leader employ crude sophistry and legal jargon in an attempt to intimidate a police officer blocking their path.
Watch Michigan GOP try to enter Michigan Capitol to submit phony electoral votes
