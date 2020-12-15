Early in comedian Caitlin Reilly's series of impersonations of annoying archetypal people on social media, she nailed "the girl who's a singer."
Watch: Perfect impression of the archetypal social media "singer" with that strange, slurry, wannabe pop star voice
