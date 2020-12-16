Biden to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week

A transition official says President-Elect Joe Biden will likely be receiving his coronavirus vaccine as early as next week.
From Reuters:
Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.
Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.
Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.
That's good news, and I hope VP-elect Kamala Harris, and other essential government personnel, all get vaccinated ASAP.