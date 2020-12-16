Google's new Blob Opera lets anyone create your own adorable musical cartoons

Blob Opera is a new Google AI experiment that uses machine learning to help you compose what's essentially a Barbershop Quartet of pseudo Minion-like cartoons. You don't need any musical knowledge or training—you just need a penchant for cutely weird cartoon blobs.

Introducing Blob Opera, an experiment I created for Google Arts & Culture: https://t.co/dfLnCXSR0R pic.twitter.com/UYbZH8jXE2 — David Li (@daviddotli) December 15, 2020

Having spent last weekend composing harmonies for an upcoming album, I was genuinely impressed with how easy this little experiment was to use. The voices sound better than a lot of the MIDI sounds you find in professional DAWs, too. Granted, they are kind of limited—and in this case, specifically designed so that everyone can make something that sounds good in just a few minutes. But still. I'm impressed.

Blob Opera [Google Experiments]