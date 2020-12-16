Goose family struggles to make it up this river bank

Xeni Jardin

"This family of geese had about 2 dozen goslings under their care. They chose a place to exit the river that was very challenging for some of the goslings. With no wings yet, and tiny legs, the small bank was quite a hurdle. In the end, a couple of them simply couldn't make the jump, but rest assured I stuck around to make sure the two stragglers caught up with the family."