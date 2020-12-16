This is an excellent impersonation of Tucker Carlson. Watch it, then watch the real Tucker, below:
Guy impersonates Tucker Carlson at Chipotle
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tucker carlson
A Brief History of the War on Christmas
Last year, my friend Parker Molloy published a pretty comprehensive look at the manufacturing of the fake "War on Christmas" that has driven so much conservative discourse this century. It's at once fascinating, and also incredibly frustrating, when you consider just how effective this repetitive bullshit rage-stoking machine has been. For 15 years, cable news… READ THE REST
Watch Tucker Carlson's bizarre Friday the 13th monologue about Patriotic Optimism
On Friday, November 13, 2020 — the second Friday the 13th in 2020, after the first one coincided with the start of mass COVID-19-related lockdowns across the country — Fox News' Resident Reporter Of Non-Facts Tucker Carlson took a break from his usual doom-and-gloom and launched into a bizarre motivational speaking segment about America. America,… READ THE REST
Tucker Carlson complains that "damning" Hunter Biden documents were "lost in the mail"
Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a few minutes last night to complain that he'd received some "damning" documents about Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden. They'd show you them, too, but unfortunately they were lost in the mail. He insintuates, vaguely, a conspiracy. The dog ate my October surprise! READ THE REST
Here are deals on 15 awesome chargers and power banks
Without power, all these devices and gadgets we love so much are little more than glorified doorstops. And, some of them are too small to even do that very well. For the person on your holiday list who always seems to have a dead phone whenever you try to reach them, give 'em one of… READ THE REST
These puzzles, games, and DIY kits will have both kids and adults building their own fun
Whether you're 6 or 60, we all need some fun diversions from time to time. There are always easy time-killers like video games around, but sometimes you want something a little more tactile and engaging, which is where this assortment of fun puzzles, games, and DIY kits come in. Right now, all of those fun… READ THE REST
The Seven & Me Espresso Maker brings barista-level brewing and milk frothing home
There's a reason why Starbucks and other high-end coffee outlets have lines snaking out the door every morning. Sure, you can make coffee yourself in your own home with any of a thousand different coffee makers. But, when you want something with a little more flair, like an espresso or a cup with a milky… READ THE REST