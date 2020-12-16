Mexico restricts DEA's operations in its country

The Mexican government passed a law to curb the DEA's interference in that country. Given the long history of DEA corruption and deadly botched operations in Mexico and elsewhere around the world, this is good news for the innocent people of Mexico.

From The Daily Beast:

In a violation of international norms, the so-called reform strips U.S. agents of all diplomatic immunity. The new law will also force agents from the DEA, FBI, and all other agencies to submit whatever intelligence they collect to Mexican officials, who must in turn relay the information to federal authorities. Even a phone call or text message sent between U.S. agents and members of the Mexican government—including on the state or local level—would require a written report sent to multiple government departments.

Of course, the DEA is not happy that they no longer can use Central America and South America as its violent playgrounds. The DEA's former chief of international operations, Mike Vigil, told The Daily Beast, "The big winners in this entire process are the cartels, who have to be celebrating with this convoluted and disastrous outcome. Sadly, the Mexican government is shooting itself in the foot."

Rule of thumb: if it's bad for the DEA, it's good for humanity.

Why the DEA should not just be restricted, but abolished: