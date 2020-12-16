Preview 'The Mill,' an ecological allegory leavened with pandemic themes

Alex Boya (previously) has released a trailer for The Mill, his newest animation about the unintended consequences of relying on biotech to solve the woes of the anthropocene.

In the near future, global warming has caused a food shortage, and biotech firm The Mill started creating bread that turns consumers into zombies (the walking bread, if you will). These harmless bread zombies are consumed by the hungry masses, who in turn become bread zombies. When a little girl's brother turns into a bread zombie, she tries to protect him at all costs.

Check out themill.world for more.

Image: YouTube / Alex Boya