These spooky kinetic sculptures are mesmerizing

When she's not in her tattoo studio, New Orleans artist Jamie Winn is creating haunting automata pieces that are truly a delight. The painted wood pieces featuring both nature and the supernatural are stunning on their own, but with the turn of a crank, suddenly tornados are ripping through landscapes, an owl flaps its wings, and a prematurely buried skeleton rings a bell for no one to hear.
From the Ghost Light Gallery website:
"Her works greatly reflect her career in traditional tattooing and its style, but also ventures into the slightly macabre, reminding everyone just how strange the world can get."