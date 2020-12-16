Enter code 40IS77DW at checkout and get a discount when you order this LED light. Meant for garages and basements, you can adjust the four blade-like panels to direct light where it's most needed. It screws into a regular socket (and comes with an extender adapter if you need it), and the brightness can be adjusted by flipping the wall switch multiple times.
Use this code to get a super-bright garage LED light for cheap
